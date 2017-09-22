In response to the letter in CI News on September 20 by Joe Ngatae:

Kare e tano toou manako i roto te nuti pepa no runga toku manako no Teariki Heather. Kare koe i kite eiaa taaku angaanga i raveanga no T&M Heather i te au ra i topa ki muri, e te au ra ka tupu ki mua. To you Joe, get your facts right.

There is no question of Teariki’s support for me in the past, but this is here and now and I have and will still continue to return that support through most if not all of the houses I have built by purchasing through T&M rather than through other suppliers.

I have not rubbished him nor akakino him in the manner you describe.

Yes, I do disagree with him on a number of issues but at the end of the day, I still have respect for him in my own way, not yours. To also say I am Vareae is rubbish.

I am my own man and speak for myself. Let Teariki speak for himself rather than through you.

Who are you? Think before you speak and listen before you jump. These are not biblical words but George Maggie’s words. No reira e taku taeke, akatau ki muri , akatau ki mua.

George Maggie