Road marking needs more care

Recently I had the unpleasant experience of driving in the dark and rain last week. It was cold and the rain was so unrelentless, thick and heavy I could hardly see, even with the window wipers on full speed.

With all the road marking that has been going around the island lately I had hoped the new markings would shine out as a beacon by which I could navigate myself safely around the island.

Sadly, they did not. They have no shine or luminosity in them at all. In fact, they are fading away and difficult to see during the day.

How long has it been since they were painted? One month or two?

This is an important job and it should have been done properly in the first place. What a waste of time and effort to use “watercolour” paints or similar.

My drive was made more dangerous with the other motorists driving with their headlights on full and refusing to dip them with oncoming traffic, because they were struggling to see as well.

A long time ago – probably around the time the then New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark visited Rarotonga, we had cat eye bumps installed in the middle of the road. These would be more useful than paint because even if you can’t see them you know when you cross the midline, due to the bumps.

Or maybe we are expected to line up all the pot holes to do the same job!

Night Blind

(Name and address supplied)

Editor’s note. You are quite correct about the “cats’ eyes” being installed during former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark’s visit back in the early 2000s. Road marking projects often seem to coincide with visits by VIPs. This last effort seems to have been rather hastily done during Bill English’s brief trip to Rarotonga last month.