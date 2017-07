If there is one thing China can do to mark the 20-year special relationship it has with our country is to fork out for the costs to repair the awfully-designed Cook Islands Police Service headquarters building that was built by them using inferior building materials and shoddy workmanship.

My heart goes out to all our hardworking police officers who endure working in this horrible building day in and day out.

The same goes for the Ministry of Justice building where the construction problems and deterioration of shoddy materials is well documented.

Shame on China.

Breaking Bad

(Name and address supplied)