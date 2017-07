Would the workers who painted the roads recently please go back to Matavera and paint double yellow lines around the corners in front of Takitumu School?

In view of the other areas painted yellow now, the two blind corners from both directions with the pedestrian crossing right in the middle, surely qualify for double yellow lines.

Not only is it the access road to a school, it is a popular sports ground outside of school hours.

Meitaki for the yellow lines and yellow pedestrian crossing outside of Tereora College, but can all the schools please have the same?

Ruth Horton