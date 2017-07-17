Give him a break!

In response to your smoke signal in Tuesday’s paper regarding Action Man’s leaf blower, would you rather a noisy blower or cracked windscreens because of pebbles on the road? Maggie not only blows the leaves and rubbish but also blows the pebbles and kirikiri to prevent damage and danger to motor vehicles and people.

I understand he has been providing this service for free at no cost and is trying to purchase a better machine. So give the guy a break; either support sponsoring the purchase of a new, quieter blower or clean the rubbish yourselves.

It’s that simple, and it beats complaining.

Blowhard

Editor’s note: Since running a smoke signal about him, CI News has received reports of Maggie in action with his leaf blower at the unearthly hour of 6am. That was on Wednesday this week.