Tangaroa headline cops a bashing

Thanking Tangaroa for good fishing? On page two of your paper, our government is upholding good connections and the positive role of the church in our community. Today, we and all our MPs in parliament are thanking God for helping us create Marae Moana.

No-one here thanks Tangaroa for anything from the ocean any more. You can’t have it both ways. All good things come from God, not from a wooden carving, from our pagan past.

Ask our master carver Mike Tavioni. Our blessed nation is blessed by our focus on the God of the Bible, not a false wooden carving. Yes, we carelessly use the old Tangaroa image in tourism promotions, I suppose as something attractive from our past. But all our local tourism functions are opened with a prayer to God, not Tangaroa.

Your CINews banner says. “As solid as the islands we stand for”. If you went to the islands and thanked Tangaroa for anything, you would not be well received at all. Go local. Locals love and thank God, not Tangaroa.

All I ask, please don’t impose or print things that are offensive, disrespectful or insensitive to our wholesome, true Cook Islands Christian culture and beliefs, which are still held by a majority of your readers.

No fan of Tang

