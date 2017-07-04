Comments on egg supplies wide of mark

I was disappointed with deputy Prime Minister Teariki Heather's comments in parliament last Thursday on the Agriculture Vote when he said, "I have bought eggs supplied by Papa John Scott and I can assure this House that he cannot supply the needs of our people."

This is second time the minister has made this assertion. The first was in a radio programme on 8 June 2014 with the Minister of Finance when he used this as a justification for removing the levy on imported eggs which has resulted in a flood of them from Fiji and New Zealand forcing a reduction in local production. You published my response to that a few days later (June 12).

Government needs to promote this fiction, otherwise its determination to destroy any chance of recovery of the once-flourishing egg and pork industries would be undermined

The minister has never sought my opinion on the accuracy of his statements and because he is family to my wife, I would not think he would intentionally want to do her an injury so has he allowed himself to become the unsuspecting defender of an official policy which has no redeeming features when judged against the economic sense of encouraging local business and that otherwise hypocritical mantra of “import substitution”?

And what has the Agriculture minister got to say on the issue when the biggest importer of eggs refuses to take ours (even when they run out of stock), and when we made a formal trade practices complaint his government successfully stonewalled it. And when we ask the government to invoke the provisions of its own legislation which provides that where imported goods are directly competitive with local production and causing serious injury and overall impairment in the position of a domestic industry, it ignores these representations.

Scotts Farm is not the only egg farming operation here, but unfortunately because of its size (and success?) is the only one which has had to cut back on production. So yes, if imports ceased tomorrow it would take us probably 18 months to restore our capability to previous production levels when we were able to meet all this market's egg requirements, including all the supermarkets which currently refuse to take them.

In the meantime, we have the production available for some substitution, including T&M Heather Ltd, but if there is no off-take then it will mean closing another shed.

So, returning to the deputy prime minister's assertion. What we have here is a position where Papa John Scott was successfully supplying the needs of the people. Government by its direct interference was able to destabilise that so government can now claim Papa John cannot meet the needs of the people. Cute eh? It is a bit like saying local fishermen cannot supply fish to the local market but omitting to say government sold the fish to overseas interests!!

Yet despite government's best efforts, local farmers are hanging in there waiting for common sense to prevail. For Scotts Farm, it has been a long and very expensive wait. Meanwhile,

the other farmers could not risk expanding their operations when government policy is competing against them. The Finance minister would doubtless claim all this a success.

Fortunately, discerning customers recognise the difference between local eggs and the imported one. Most of the larger hotels, cafes and takeaways buy local eggs. The bakeries buy local eggs.

Wigmores Supermarket, Convenience, Hartel, TNM in Aitutaki, Scott’s Coolroom at Avatiu, the smarter local shops all sell local eggs. There is some activity in Atiu and Manihiki as well. And until politics got in the way, Super Brown was buying them.

To a large extent, that is what is driving this weird approach to economic management. Politics. While certainly a big part of the problem, profits feature significantly also. The importer, who is both the wholesaler and the retailer, enjoys considerably better margins than if he purchases at wholesale from a local supplier and wishes to be priced competitively. Import substitution means nothing to him when it comes to maximising profits.

Is it any wonder, therefore, that when a competition policy and a Commerce Bill were proposed, those with the influence have been able to stall these for 15 years.

John M Scott