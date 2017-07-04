Workers suffer at hands of employers

If Mr Pynenburg and his ilk think the ERA 2012 protects workers from unscrupulous business owners, then he either has selective memory loss or he is totally unaware of the goings on of his fellow members of the Chamber of Commerce and other business owners in their treatment of local workers and foreigners.

This Unionist has a long list of grievances reported by local and foreign workers regarding their poor treatment by some businesses who are Chamber of Commerce members, and some who are not.

This unionist advises you that if you value your workers, then get on with providing them with the means and motivation to work for you, build their capacity, share your profits with them and give them a voice in their dealings with you rather than whining about outdated legislation or taking draconian action against them for a supposed failing on their part.

After all, you hired them and if they fail, it is because you failed them not the other way round.

You don’t recruit them properly, train them properly, your orientation or induction is none existent, and ongoing support and identifying where they can be best utilised in your businesses, is also a joke.

You expect them to work for you with all the experience and knowledge in the world or you expect someone else to pay to train them so that you don’t have to pay a cent for this. If you have human resources (HR) staff, your workers have very little idea what an HR person is supposed to do and are unaware if HR is not operating as they should. This Unionist understands that over 90 per cent of HR staff in Rarotonga just follow what their employer or owner wants them to do, regardless of what the ERA 2012 legislation requires them to do or regardless of what HR as a profession has to offer them in the management of their businesses.

It is time you all had a good look at your business models. If you want to arrest the steady depopulation in employable staff, you need to look at how you are managing and looking after the ones you currently have and stop relying on government to provide all the answers.

Stop whining about your workers having no initiative, stop whining about their poor work habits and get off your collective bums and do something about it.

Your workers are your prime asset, stop treating them as a liability.

Unionist

(Name and address supplied)