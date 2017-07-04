Here’s a quick lesson on our court hierarchy

The Appellate Court would not be amused at all.

 

Just to set the record straight here is a mini-lesson in Court hierarchy.

The Court of Appeal is the highest in the land and has three Appeal Judges.

The High Court is presided over by a single Judge who has unlimited original jurisdiction.

The High Court presided over by three Justices of the Peace has limited jurisdiction to a certain level.

The High Court presided over by one JP has a strictly limited jurisdiction.

The ultimate arbiter of the law for the Cook Islands is of course the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council to Her Majesty the Queen - but those cases are heard in London, England.

That is why I put the Appellate Court as the highest “in the land” because as they hear our cases here in Rarotonga, Cook Islands.

In the past I know of no cases from the Cook Islands having been taken to the Privy Council. However, in recent times there are at least three such cases that I know of.

Incidentally, it is said that senior lawyers consider it a great honour and privilege to have the opportunity to take a case to the Privy Council.

            Citizen Kane

