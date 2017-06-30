Some questions for the Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce, we are led to believe, is the voice of business in the Cook Islands (read that as “Rarotonga” if you like).

A loose term for a business is one that provides goods or services at a cost for profit.

Under this definition, by my calculation there are probably 350-plus businesses which include the self-employed, businesses with two or more people and those with more than three employees.

Then there are those with 50-plus workers and those who set up “mama and papa” businesses on the roadside, at the Punanga Nui on Saturdays or during the week at the Muri Market.

There are also those who are what could be termed businesses that are more of a casual or temporary nature. This includes those who are VAT registered and those not registered. Of those 350-plus businesses, how many would you think are fully paid up members of the Chamber of Commerce? Less than 50 or more than 50, but certainly less than 100.

Let’s assume that there are currently 50 but less than 100 fully paid up and registered members of the Chamber of Commerce. The next question: Is that representative of all the businesses on the island, you know all the mama and papa businesses, the local businesses who can’t be bothered joining the Chamber of Commerce and those whose membership has lapsed.

Then the next question you ask is what is the number of local businesses who are members of the Chamber of Commerce, and then why the majority of Aronga rikiriki local businesses don’t join.

Well one answer is that the locals see the Chamber as having very little relevance for them and their business model(s) are rigid and inflexible. The focus is less to do with the locals and more to do with maximising their profits onshore and in most cases, their offshore holdings.

This unionist is not against profit per se, however simple maths tells us that the Chamber is not representative of the majority of businesses on the island. After all, isn’t that what democracy is all about.

So if it has no relevance for the majority of businesses and is not representative of all the businesses, how is it that they believe that they can speak on behalf of all business owners?

Should they not be saying in their correspondence that they only speak on behalf of their paid up membership?

The next question becomes, why do they think they can be the voice of business on the island?

Why are they being invited to sit at the same table as government or its agencies?

And who has the voice for the Aronga rikiriki businesses?

Unionist

(Name and address supplied)