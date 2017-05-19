Hedges the main concern

What a sad day to have to acknowledge that he is right.

The people of the Cook Islands are not interested in their future fishing rights or the awful statistics which highlight the huge levels of domestic abuse in this country. They just want their hedge trimmed for free.

But it isn’t for free it costs taxpayers $50,000 a year to pay these “men of the earth” to rake leaves and cut trees.

Nicholas said in a story published in CI News that this is his main focus in his area and he is to be applauded.

However, the fact is, he was given the responsibility of looking after our Internal Affairs ministry, but instead of working in his ministerial role to create better lives for our women and children, he moved trees.

Donald Trump-style campaigning has come to the Cook Islands and the balance of power seems to lie with the little people here, just as it does in the US, where instant gratification of the individual talks louder than the future of their own children and grandchildren.

It is unbelievable that RAPPA people think their hedge-trimmer Nicholas is more worthy of his $50,000 or more a year than our hard-working police men and women on $14,000.

Perhaps if Nicholas is such a great worker for the people, next time anyone in his electorate suffers a domestic assault, burglary, loud party noise, roaming dogs or even a vehicle accident, they can call him instead of our poorly paid, overworked and unappreciated police.

Trump Time

(Name and address supplied)