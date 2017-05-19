Demo RAPPA candidate says he’ll continue the work

Meitaki Maata to everyone who supported me in my campaign efforts in the RAPPA by-election on Wednesday.

Thank you to all in Ruatonga, Avatiu, Panama, and Atupa who allowed me into your homes to share my views and discuss issues that are important for RAPPA and for our country. Thank you to the Palmerston voters who supported me as well.

A special meitaki maata to my campaign chairperson, Ake Utanga, who worked tirelessly to help me get my message and vision across to voters. If not for her persistence and belief that I was the best person to stand for the RAPPA Democratic Party, I would not have embraced this journey and made it my own. Thank you also to my committee members for believing in my vision and staying true to the end, maintaining our stance of running a clean campaign.

Thank you to the Leader of our Democratic Party and all the puna throughout Rarotonga and the Cook Islands, the Leader of the Opposition and support network, as well as One Cook Islands who contributed to our campaign.

Though we were not successful in achieving the results we hoped for in the few shorts weeks we had from April 28 to May 16, I am excited knowing that RAPPA voters have begun considering long-term directions for our country to effect change to benefit future generations, and not only the short-term gains that immediately benefit the here and now.

I will continue to work to achieve the vision I believe we as Cook Islanders should be heading toward, a direction which heavily focuses on educating our people, strengthening the resilience of our communities, preserving our culture and language, and conserving our country’s natural resources.

Thank you to my family who had to endure the harsh political spotlight thrust upon all of us because of my decision to stand. It was a tough experience in our first time entering the political scene, and I am proud that we held ourselves to a high standard despite the negativity we encountered and stood firmly on the issues we believed in.

Most importantly, I thank the Lord for giving me strength and resolve throughout this journey. I am comforted by the Bible verse on the day of the by-election from John 7: 1 – 13. What I take from this reading is that an important message will reach the people in God’s time, not man’s.

Te Atua te aroa no tatou katoatoa

Dr Teina Rongo

RAPPA Demo candidate