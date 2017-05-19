Demo fishing stance still looks emotive

My apparent request for “five facts” from the Demo party in a letter to CI News on May 16 was the result of a typographical error.

I simply suggested facts be provided to justify and back up what still looks to me like an emotion-driven Demo “policy” on fishing and purse seining.

In point 1 of her letter of May 18, Demo leader Tina Browne raises the FAD issue. I assume she associates “bad” FADs solely with purse seiners as opposed to the “good” FADS moored around islands in the Cook Islands to support artisanal fishermen.

Where do “good” FADS end and “bad” FADS begin? Fifty miles from an island? In any case, my understanding is that purse seine vessels have a restricted period when FADS may be used. Is the use of FADS the reason for Demo policy against purse seiners? Is it, as I mentioned before, the efficiency argument?

Point 2. Asserting “the Spanish fleet has a poor reputation.” based on one vessel’s record is a subjective belief and does nothing to establish the merits or otherwise of the purse seine fishing method and its effect or otherwise on Cook Islands fish resources.

Point 3. I really don’t see what relevance a report about recreational fishing in New Zealand has to do the Cook Islands.

Point 4. I will certainly seek out Vaine Wichman’s 2012 report, if only to suspend my disbelief that the conclusion Tina Browne mentions could be correct. The only revenues going to government from artisanal and game fishing are surely a small amount of income tax and VAT - nowhere near the current fishing license total.

Point 5. The reality of licences is that they’re only held for so long as they’re commercially valuable. That value rises and falls by the year and by the season. Many foreign licences are simply not renewed. Taiwanese company Yuh Yow did this some years ago and moved its operations elsewhere.

I doubt any government would want the Chinese longline fleet of about 50 to do the same.

Point 6. The EU agreement is certainly contentious in non-government circles. I assume it was negotiated by government with the assistance of Crown Law and Foreign Affairs. Is Tina Browne saying that our whole government services are incapable and not worth anything at all? She’s surely not saying that the EU, for all its funding of Cook Islands projects, is a “bad actor” only when it comes to fishing?

Point 7. The former minister was, until he was jailed, the leader of the infamous Demo/OCI coalition, which apparently still exists. The Demos had absolute faith in him then, but apparently not now. Whether or not the government chases after the Chinese fishing company remains to be seen. Are the Demos saying that only “respectable” licences will be allowed? Have they forgotten the scandals that swept MMR during their last time in office?

Point 8. Even if we accept the evidence that stocks are reducing, what do the Demos propose we do about it? Return to artisanal fishing alone? If the alternative is a larger Cook Island-owned fishing fleet, where will the capital and expertise come from?

Point 9. As for point 8.

I repeat that what seems to be the Demo argument is that we should return to a state of bliss without foreign investment in fishing, without deep ocean FADS, without evil Spanish purse seiners, without Chinese longliners, and with government not only managing the fishing business as it does now, but somehow providing the capital to own it as well.

If so, this is simply not realistic as wishful thinking, let alone a government policy.

Mata-Atua McNair