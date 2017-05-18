Attacks on Rongo and Henry ‘nonsensical and illogical’

The writer’s nonsensical and illogical attacks on Teina Rongo and John Henry, together with the hypocritical and contradictory statements in support of the “treacherous” and disloyal Albert Nicholas, showed us that, this writer had no idea what he (or she) was waffling on about!

Albert and his merry band of Demo misfits-cum-wannabe CIP executive committee members (including the CIP loyalist John Henry’s traitorous executive committee members), deprived RAPPA CIP supporters the option of a run-off choice between John “the real-deal CIP” Henry, and Albert “the treacherous and disloyal Demo” Nicholas.

But rather than sit down with John Henry’s team and sort things out amicably, Nicholas chose to collude with CIP organisation executives who schemed to “hijack” the CIP nomination process, locking John Henry and his committee out, to the dismay of RAPPA’s CIP supporters.

Never mind, after the votes have been counted, they will be crying, I predict. Many construe the CIP organisation as synonymous with self-interest, betrayal and treacherous behaviour (think Bishop and Maggie). Simple common sense shows it isn’t the guys at grassroots level who have the influence or “the power” to make decisions on behalf of the nation.

Logic leads us to the obvious answer: it is the guys at the top of the “totem pole”, the leaders of the organisation, who effect decisions on behalf of the nation.

Some of these decisions appear to be of no benefit for our people and country. For instance, when the PM signed the purse-seining agreement with the European Union, I believe he betrayed our peoples’ trust. And many would consider that signing the agreement was not in our best interests. Another example is when the PM enticed the incumbent MP for RAPPA to jump from the Democratic Party to the CIP organisation.

I believe that action was not only traitorous, but also reprehensible and not in the best interests of the nation.

In CI News on May 13, an article titled “Some Thoughts On Independence”, written by Papa Williams clearly points out the history and the importance of guaranteed New Zealand citizenship for our people.

Having read it several times, and having been informed by an associate that Albert Nicholas also supports the prime minister’s UN aspirations, I came to the conclusion that any vote for Albert Nicholas in the RAPPA by-election would be a vote approving the PM’s UN aspirations.

So should the PM persist with his UN ambitions, understanding clearly that New Zealand would have no choice but to revoke our New Zealand citizenship? Is that an option we would willingly allow to come to fruition?

Writing before the results of yesterday’s by-election were available, I believe history will show that the Cook Islands Party Organisation’s arbitrary decision to interfere in the RAPPA CIP constituency’s political affairs, will be the sole reason for what I expect to be a dismal showing from Albert Nicholas and will also explain his failure to beat either of his two rival candidates.

I predict Albert Nicholas’ campaign effort will be seen as a total flop, while Teina Rongo’s collective and extensive team of supporters will be celebrating their runaway victory for many days to come.

And as for John Henry? I believe his mantra of “Loyalty, Honesty, Integrity and Vision”, will enable him to cement the success of his own campaign efforts, laying the foundations for a solid and long future as, likely the face and future of the new CIP organisation.

If they have the brains to seek out John Henry and his committee, that is!

I believe Henry is a visionary leader. To him and his wife Nono, his executive committee and his indisputable CIP DNA, may the mighty universe bestow upon you and family, all your coming and deserving successes. God bless you, John and Nono.

Observer

(Name and address supplied)