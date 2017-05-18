Some more facts behind purse-seining policy

I am happy to give Mata McNair more than five facts to support the Democratic Party policy on purse-seining.

1. The report prepared for MMR on skipjack recommending no fishing on FADs. This report is called Oceanography & Skipjack Dynamics in the Cook Islands EEZ, published by the College Localisation Satellite, authored by Patrick Lehody. Read the conclusions.

2. The Spanish fleet has a poor reputation. An example is the vessel Albacora Uno. It was caught fishing illegally on FADs in US Pacific waters in 2010 and fined $5 million. In 2011 it was investigated for illegal dumping of skipjack. In 2012 it was caught shark fishing in the Marshall Islands and fined. In 2013 it was caught fishing illegally in Nauru waters and fined $1 million.

3. The value of the artisanal and recreational fishing industry to the economy: see the report on Recreational Fishing published by The New Zealand Marine Research Foundation in January 2017. It gives the figures I quoted and estimates recreational fishing contributed $1.7 billion to the New Zealand economy in 2015.

4. For the Cook Islands, the interim report prepared by Vaine Wichman and released in March 2012 is available from Vaine. She estimated the artisanal and recreational fishing industry produced more revenue for government than the licence fees paid by foreign fishing boats. That was without any assistance from government.

5. The rights of a licence-holder are set out in the Marine Resources Act. Any lawyer will be able to explain how the holders are entitled to a renewal as well as first option on new licences before any newcomer, giving them effective ownership of the licence forever.

6. Any lawyer who reads the agreement between the Cook Islands and the EU will tell you it is one-sided and the Cook Islands has given over substantial control of our fisheries resource to the EU. The EU has the option of extending the agreement for up to 18 years!

7. Seventy-five per cent of the licences for longline fishing are held by the Chinese fishing company involved in bribing the former minister responsible for the Ministry of Marine Resources (MMR). This percentage can be verified by MMR - just ask them.

8. The critical state of big eye tuna stocks and the rapid decline of yellowfin stocks in the Pacific are set out in SPC reports. Go to their website for the latest, but you can also consult the WCPFC Tuna Fishery Yearbook.

9. The decline of local catches: Catch records have been kept for nearly 30 years by the CK Is Game Fishing Club. They will show you these records if you wish. Catch records are also being kept by MMR and these show the same decline. As for current catches, I suggest you go to the weigh-in at the game fishing club competition this weekend and see for yourself.

Tina Browne,

Democratic Party Leader