Curriculum not to blame for problems

I read with interest the letter in CI News on May 12 by Teina Rongo.

While I agree with many of the points he made regarding the Cook Islands and its future, I have to disagree with comments he made regarding the New Zealand curriculum.

He seems to think that it is the curriculum that is to blame for children not being taught about Cook Islands history, agriculture and environmental issues.

This is not the case. The New Zealand curriculum allows for all of these things to be taught, it is a holistic enquiry based curriculum which encourages authentic based learning where both the teachers and students (and preferably the community) are encouraged to be lifelong learners.

It may be that the pedagogy needs to be reviewed; how we teach in the 21st century needs to be the focus for education. Gardens, recycling and waste issues could, and should, play a big part in integrated education.

Schools should also be working closely with the wider community to find out what is important to them. Learners can no longer simply be fed information just so that they can regurgitate it at some future date; it is more important to encourage curiosity and good questioning skills in our young people. They will be the people solving major environmental, economic and other life issues in years to come.

Let’s look at the methods we use to arm our future leaders to become problem-solvers.

I applaud Teina Rongo for his commitment and enthusiasm. Fighting for a better future is really noble.

Anna Bayne (Tel: 23 697)

Arorangi