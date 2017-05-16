Fishing policy lacks solid facts

After the emotional rhetoric and unproven, and perhaps unprovable, beliefs woven into Tina Browne’s purse seining article (Cl News: May 13), the Demo party policy she put forward boiled down to three positions.

1. “Proper recognition ......of our artisanal and game ﬁshing industries to our economy”.

I suspect what Browne means by this is more taxpayer money for the “one boat, one man”,

occupation practiced on all the country’s islands, and on most Paciﬁc islands.

The government already pays and hands out signiﬁcant beneﬁts to artisanal ﬁshermen in the form of fuel subsidies, safety equipment, free moorings, ﬁshing equipment and even outboard motors in some places. I wonder what the Demo objective might be. Would more money and beneﬁts simply increase the number of ﬁshermen, or would it mean an increase in the supply of ﬁsh to local markets, which consist on most islands of a “ﬁsh on a pickup?” How much is enough ﬁsh? Local needs are quite different in Rakahanga and Rarotonga where small commercial opportunities exist because of the tourist industry.

Despite the emotional connection we all have to local ﬁshermen, we need to recognise too that while more taxpayer money might mean more local ﬁshermen can earn a small income, the method itself is not an efﬁcient use of capital and resources and cannot guarantee an adequate ﬁsh supply.

Support for game ﬁshing really is a peculiar policy. Game ﬁshing is part of the tourist industry, not the ﬁshing industry. Boat revenue comes from tourists paying to go ﬁshing, not boat owners selling ﬁsh. Game ﬁshing supplies almost none of the ﬁsh sold for local consumption.

There may be one or two game ﬁshing boats in Aitutaki, but 10 or more here in Rarotonga. Are the Demo’s proposing some sort of subsidy for this tiny tourist sector as part of their ﬁshing policy? Every person who charters a game ﬁshing boat is already on the receiving end of signiﬁcant subsidies from our tourism budget of $20 million. I don’t think more is justiﬁed.

2. “A Demo…government must withdraw from the agreement with the EU and bring an end to purse seine ﬁshing being carried out by the Spanish super seiners.”

This is the hard edge where facts meet belief. The argument is that Spanish vessels will bring ruination on artisanal ﬁshing and possibly existing commercial ﬁshing: “My brother/father/uncle/cousin says there are less ﬁsh about than before. The second part of the argument is that what grandad says or recollects is accurate, and the third part is that we must ban purse seining to save or increase ﬁsh stock.

What worries me is the lack of facts in the opposition argument. Good data is hard to come by and that which does exist (SPC, FFA, etc.) is often itself based on a “best estimate”.

It’s curious too that the Demo policy targets the Spanish vessels and not the existing US purse seine licencees, or the foreign, mainly Chinese-owned, longline licencees.

There may be good arguments about the size of the total fee take we get, but the Demo argument targets the most efﬁcient ocean ﬁshing method, purse seining, as being too efficient. And the argument is based on emotive, anecdotal, evidence; that is, belief. As far as one can understand it, their argument is that if we turn down the licence fee take, starting with Spanish purse seiners, artisanal ﬁsherman (one boat, one man) will do better and we’ll all be better off.

3. “Our laws need to be changed to bring ownership and control of our ﬁsheries resources back to the people of the Cook Islands.”

This policy is obviously intended as a vote-getter. To start with though, “control” of our ﬁsheries resources already lies where it should, with government.

Secondly, ownership of our only commercial ﬁshing business, Ocean Fresh Ltd, is in the hands of a permanent resident Cook Islander. Ocean Fresh operates three boats that ﬁsh 100-150 miles from Rarotonga, sometimes further depending on weather and season. It is an entirely commercial operation that supplies the Rarotonga market and exports product to Japan and elsewhere.

The huge gap between locally-owned and the foreign-owned ﬂeets boils down to one thing: capital. Neither the government, not any private business, nor grouping of local businesses, could afford the capital required to fund a commercial ﬂeet of longliners, let alone purse seiners. The ship pictured above Tina Browne’s article must be worth (I’m guessing), more than $15 million. It’s all very well to talk about an ideal (Cook Islands ownership) but another to work out how to fund it.

The reality surely is that for the foreseeable future the Cook Islands will depend on investment of foreign capital not only in the ﬁshing industry but in hotels, and other parts of the tourist industry and the taxes that are collected by the government in the process.

It seems to me that the Demo policy argument comes down to licence fees and taxes not whether particular ﬁshing methods are efficient or non-efﬁcient. The Cook Islands government must always strive to exact the highest possible payment for our resources.

Isn’t mat what the current government does? The government must make sure our resources are sustainable, that is, in this case, not over ﬁshed. The current government professes this as an ironclad policy. They have announced a ban on ﬁshing by foreign vessels within 50 miles of any island. Is that not enough? Who knows, but surely artisanal ﬁshermen are protected by that limit.

My comments should not be read as supporting purse seining, but facts.

If the Demo party wants policies that have reality, they should avoid wishful thinking and unproven statements and forward five facts that their ﬁshing policy represents.

Mata-Atua McNair