May I extend my sympathy to “Fools Gold”, who wrote “What’s the hold-up over Nikao School” on May 10 and then waffled on about everything and everyone else like some lost fool?

The coconut wireless, undoubtedly the most reliable of all social media on the planet, has told me that Fools Gold is none other than the snake in the grass at Nikao School who kept looking for gold from China and got fooled by China not revealing its agenda, because he had no blood right to the land.

Oi, Fools Gold, find your real name and you will find who you really are – the snake in someone else’s grass!

The truth will set you free!

Tim Tepaki