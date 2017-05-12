Question of loyalty

I was listening to a radio talkback last week involving the prime minister and Albert Nicholas.

The issue of Nicholas’ loyalty to the CIP came up. Under the CIP constitution any member of the Party can be a candidate if he “has been loyal to the Party continuously for a minimum of 5 years” (the wording used in the CIP Constituition).

Albert justified his nomination by explaining that he has been a CIP for the last 15 years!

Incredible!

Did he not stand for the Democratic Party in 2014?

How can you be a CIP member for 15 years when you stood for Democratic Party three years ago?

The people of RAPPA should vote for honesty and integrity. In other words, in my opinion they should vote for Teina Rongo.

Not Fooled by Albert

(Name and address supplied)