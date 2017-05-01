CIP explanation fails to cover Nicholas issue

I was listening to CIP president Nga Jessie’s explanation on radio as to why he did not sign John Henry’s nomination form to stand for the CIP.

He said Albert was “first in” and that he can’t sign another. The poor guy has not read the CIP Constitution. How can Albert qualify to be a candidate when he has not been loyal to the CIP over the last five years, a requirement to be a candidate under the CIP Constitution.

He stood for the Demo against the CIP candidate (John Henry) at the last election! I am hoping that the true CIP candidate, John Henry, takes legal action to invalidate Albert’s nomination. Now wouldn’t that cause massive panic in the CIP camp!

I feel sorry for John Henry. The CIP was formed by Albert Henry. The Cook Islands Party is a Henry party, John is a Henry. John has stood for the CIPs all these years.

Now, because Albert cannot go back to the Demo party that he betrayed and because Finance minister Mark Brown and prime minister Henry Puna are desperate to hold on to government at any costs, they, and not the RAPPA CIP committee, have decided to trash John Henry and run with the Demo traitor.

I saw Albert on TV explaining why he was resigning. He said it was “the right thing to do”.

What a joke! The reality is that he was forced to resign because of the recent decision of the court. If he did not resign, when (or if) parliament is called and he fails to support the Demos on an issue of confidence, he will be issued a notice by the leader of the Demo party which will ultimately require the Speaker to declare his seat vacant.

As for the Demo candidate, Teina Rongo, I, and many others who attended his launch were very impressed with his presentation. He was humble and his message was delivered in a simple but clear manner.

Like Papa Arapati and Papa Tom you are a visionary. You have my vote.

Not Fooled by Albert

(Name and address supplied)