Appointment raises serious issues

In CI News on Friday, April 28, I read with a heavy heart the confirmation of Dr Lara Ainley as the new Senior Marine Ecologist at the Ministry of Marine Resources.

I have nothing against Dr Ainley and her qualifications. However, I would like to point out the disease that affects our country.

I want to confirm to all Cook Islanders that I did apply for this position, and an email confirmation was given that my application had been received.

I am the highest qualified local and the only Cook Islander with a doctorate in Marine Biology residing here in the Cook Islands. I have years of experience in coral reef ecology and climate change, extensive traditional and local knowledge within the Cook Islands, and have conducted research and long-term coral reef monitoring not only throughout the Cook Islands but across the Pacific and also in the Caribbean.

I have peer-reviewed publications of my research. I have a network of colleagues that I have worked with across various disciplines ranging from climate change, oceanography, ecology, toxicology, archaeology, conservation biology, etc.

I have been waiting anxiously to hear from MMR head of ministry Ben Ponia as to whether my application was successful or not. I did not receive any such courtesy, in fact I only heard through the “coconut wireless” that the position was given to a foreigner who would not have the same local knowledge that a Cook Islander would of this country.

This newspaper article (a media statement from MMR) has been a major slap in the face for all Cook Islanders who has the necessary qualifications to hold senior government positions, but are passed up because of personal, political, or whatever other superficial excuses. I have encountered a similar situation where a tourist on holiday came to Rarotonga, saw an ad in the paper, applied, and was given a top government position in the Ministry of Finance.

Government hiring decisions cannot be heavily based on qualifications as we cannot outcompete foreigners who have the resources available to them to pursue higher education easily. We throw around the words “building our capacity” in official policy documents, but when it comes down to the wire, our people are often passed over and not given the opportunity to grow.

This is one of the reasons why I chose to stand as a candidate in the upcoming RAPPA by-election. Something needs to change! The status quo cannot remain because our people are not benefiting from current government decisions. We are heading in a direction where in 10 to 20 years’ time, foreigners will be running our government.

Therefore, I challenge the current leaders of the day to take a step back and truly examine what policy decisions you are making that are affecting our iti tangata Kuki Airani. Why do you think our people are leaving? It is these types of decisions that do not encourage our people to stay. So RAPPA, the change is in your hands. Please think carefully about this upcoming by-election and what it could mean for not only our constituency, but our people. This is a critical point in our political history! If I am elected, I will do my utmost to change the current pathway, and work to truly put our people first.

Sincerely,

Dr Teina Rongo Marine Biologist, Demo RAPPA candidate and Cook Islander