Browne the right choice for Demo leader

It shows an open-minded party prepared to change and take on new directions. It is historic that a woman is leading a major political party in the Cook Islands and she brings in strong management skills, along with clear political and policy directions. Just the stuff the Demos are looking for.

Mark Brown’s description of her as “more of the same”, is insulting and shallow. Perhaps he is trying to deflect attention on himself and prime minister Henry Puna as tired, worn out hacks. Many times in the past Brown has pointed to past incidents to justify why his government has not called parliament. This is just an old and boring excuse. Bad practice in the past does not make current practice of the same thing right. Then he pats himself on the back and boasts of the achievements of the Cook Islands Party, kept in office by a Demo vaka-jumper Albert Nicholas.

Well, if Mark wants to get selective then the critics can also be selective.

Isn’t this the same CIP Government that raided the bank accounts of elderly pensioners? And isn’t this the same government, with Brown as Finance minister, that gave $200,000 of bailout money to a company with political links to the CIP? There have been many more intrusions and exhibitions of ignorance and the public know them well.

Mark seems to be saying that as an MP he has higher intelligence and survival capacity. He thinks Tina lacks this because she’s “just” a lawyer and experienced in the courts but not in parliament. What a joke! I suppose he is claiming his status as parliamentary jester to keep his boss Henry entertained. However, he seems unaware of ethical considerations.

I’m very happy with Tina Browne as leader of the Demo Party.

True Blue Demo

