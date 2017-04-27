True acknowledgement needed for Cook Islands war heroes

In Monday’s CI News I read the acknowledgement by the prime minister, Henry Puna, of the courage, sacrifices and leadership shown by our 500 Cook Islands Men who volunteered during the First World War.

I also witnessed the huge crowd that gathered at the Cenotaph in Avarua on Anzac Day to watch the parade and most importantly to remember and hear the various speakers acknowledge and praise these men for their courage and the sacrifices that ensured the peace we continue to enjoy today and maybe at times take for granted.

This is all good, but how many of us who drive or walk past the Nikao cemetery opposite the airport have bothered to stop and lend a hand to that handful of people who are trying to restore the damaged graves and headstones of some of the 500 Cook Island soldiers who were buried there?

I would like to ask our government and the RSA why these graves were not repaired at least before the commemoration for this year’s Anzac Day. Some of the graves were repaired and painted by their families. But the rest are still untouched. Maybe they have no families in Rarotonga, or no-one knows who these unidentified graves and headstones belong to. I believe most of the people buried in the Nikao cemetery are from the outer islands as they had no land on Rarotonga.

So please, prime minister and government, I am humbly requesting the government to please allocate some funds and get people (maybe our prison inmates), to repair these graves and clean up the cemetery. Then someone should be employed to keep this cemetery clean throughout the year, and not just before Anzac Day.

Further to that, please ask the RSA to allocate a space within their cemetery to erect a white cross and a plaque for each of the Cook Islands World War One veterans who are buried in the Nikao cemetery. It appears that most of the white crosses and plaques in the RSA cemetery belong to our papa’a veterans.

I have no problem with this, but I feel that our Cook Islands World War One veterans also deserve to be in the RSA cemetery.

After all, they were the first Cook Islands men who sacrificed and risked their lives not only for their parents, wives, children and families but most importantly for us, the Cook Islands people. We often read in the newspapers, watch television programmes and listen to the radio and speeches during the Anzac dawn parade. To me this is just lip service; they deserve more than words. They need their graves repaired, painted and their headstones replaced if damaged, and a plaque with a white cross placed in the RSA cemetery with their papa’a colleagues. This, at least, is what our government and the RSA should do for our World War One veterans.

Lastly, our mother searched the Nikao cemetery for her father’s grave but unfortunately she was unable to find it. She passed away three years ago at the age of 89.

Only recently we were made aware of our grandfather’s grave and it was shown to us. It was all damaged and his headstone broken. He was one of the 500 soldiers in the Third Contingent who served during World War One. We were so happy to discover it and in our mother’s honour, we were able to have the grave of her father and our grandfather repaired, painted and decorated in time for yesterday’s Anzac Day.

We plan to apply for a special veteran’s headstone, plaque and replica of his medals and have all these ready before the next Anzac Day.

This is the least we his grandchildren can do for him even though we have never seen or met him.

“Lest We Forget”

Neti Herman