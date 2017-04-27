Some ideas to help Muri lagoon

A close-up view of a hermit crab, which like the kakaia (fairy tern), does a good job of cleaning up beaches. 17042604

We’ve been hearing on the radio that the public are invited to a meeting to discuss ways to improve the health of Muri lagoon.

It was great to see on the front page of the newspaper recently that Muri is sparkling bright again. However, besides an outright miracle, we cannot expect that a problem that has developed over 30 to 50 years will be solved overnight. Matter never just disappears, it enters a cycle somewhere or other, for better or for worse.

Here are some ideas that I shared a couple of years ago, a collation of thoughts from those involved in Lagoon Day over the eight years it ran.

The problem must be addressed from all angles at the same time, using a strategy that takes into account the interconnectivity of the world we live in.

1. Stop developments near the shoreline. While modern sewerage treatment systems will have reduced seepage to groundwater by around a further 15 per cent, we have observed over the past 10 years that around 30 per cent more of the coast has gone to buildings. So for every step forward we’ve taken two backwards.

We have also succeeded in making lagoon access very difficult for own people, making it hard to even enjoy our own front yard (the lagoon).

2. Give serious effort to wetlands restoration and creation. How about an incentive scheme to get taro patches functioning again (minus man made fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides etc, and absolutely no polythene so that the ground can breathe?)

Besides nutritious taro, we will all enjoy the added benefit of lilies, watercress, water spinach, mauku, medicinal plants, beautiful grasses including one that provides beads for ei and jewellery-making. These beads can be a renewable resource and reduce the need to harvest shells for ei pupu.

3. Ban the practice of filling in wetlands.

4. Restore vegetation along the banks of waterways and at river mouths which serve as nurseries for some of our ocean fish.

5. Ban sand mining near the coast. That sand strip between inland and lagoon is a part of nature’s filtration system.

6. Insist on 100 per cent nutrient capture near wetlands or lagoon. Our waterless composting toilet not only contains all human waste, it also reduces household water usage by about 17 per cent and provides a little compost for the garden. Another option might be to have compulsory annual or biannual pumping of all septic tanks.

7. Recycle grey water, this will reduce household water usage by a further 60 per cent and keep the nutrients in the garden where they will be appreciated.

8. Look at existing local liquid waste management systems that have been around for a while and test them for efficiency/nutrient capture.

9. Carry out regular, unannounced inspections and enforce the law. When, for example, you see someone releasing waste to the ground because a pump has broken down, insist on immediate action to fix the problem. Call the pump truck there and then to get the offending waste pumped and carted away at the owner’s expense. If animals are pooping in the waterways, confiscate them.

10. Grow your foreshore protection. As well as providing weather protection, trees take up nutrients and provide habitat for beach cleaners like hermit crabs and our beautiful kakaia.

11. Look at all nutrient seepage from inland to the shore. Investigations at Muri a few years ago revealed that ground water is not only seeping out along the shoreline, but also flowing out at the reef. Some of this water is most likely coming from further inland, so don’t just concentrate on coastal dwellings.

12. Think in terms of ecosystems. Clearing unwanted seaweed does boost the garden compost and give short term relief, but why is the weed there in the first place? If we clear the weed which is taking up nutrients, then what is left to take up the nutrients?

Has there been any impact on ecosystems from the dredging?

13. Stop feeding fish. They’re losing their natural feeding habits and we’re losing grazers that help keep the weed down. Aggressive fish species are flourishing at the expense of other species. Human intervention once more throws ecosystems out of balance.

14. On Rarotonga, I observe there has been positive waste management development in recent years. It is becoming easier for individuals, households and schools to do the right thing so that e-waste, batteries, treated timber off-cuts, disgusting used nappies etc, are not left seeping into groundwater for lack of a place to go. Have the old rubbish burial spots near the coast been investigated yet? Consider digging them up for removal.

15. Don’t just focus on Muri. The last water quality results I saw showed that bacteria, water clarity and nutrient levels are worse at Akapuou Stream and Totokoitu lagoon area. In 2008, floodwaters were tested on Tikioki’s inland road and found to be poor quality; the serious irritant syndrome outbreak was further south, not in Muri.

16. I trust the move to biological farming is progressing. I’m sure excess fertiliser use ends up washing into ground water to the delight of plant life in the lagoon.

17. Act on learning. How many meetings, workshops, conferences, documentaries, TV adverts, Lagoon Days, scientific reports, warnings, and disasters does it take for action to occur?

Perhaps those involved in the sanitation project will find something worth chewing over in the suggestions I have made.

June Hosking

Mauke

Editor’s note: The serious irritant syndrome Hosking refers to first came to light in 2004 when Titikaveka school pupils began suffering from eye and nose irritation after playing on the school field. Titikaveka league players suffered similar symptoms after a training session on the field.

Eventually scientists from New Zealand were flown in to help find the cause of the problem, which at one stage was attributed to seaweed. There were also claims there had once been a timber treatment yard at the site, which had used cyanide, among other harmful chemicals.

A CI News report said a 2005 study by epidemiologist Dr Charles Eason and toxicologist Dr Virginia Hope had reported that biotoxins, possibly from marine algae, were the cause of the syndrome.

The report said low-impact development and low-impact land use were needed to protect the health of the lagoons around Rarotonga.

The report also said efforts to improve septic tanks might be necessary.

Unfortunately, no lessons appear to have been learned from that report. Twelve years later, some real action is finally being taken, with government announcing a $70 project to address issues in both Rarotonga and Aitutaki lagoons.