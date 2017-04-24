‘We don’t want NZ relationship to change’

Most of us who are born and bred here and continue to live in the Cook Islands do not want our relationship with New Zealand to change.

Our parents and grandparents made a decision in the early 1960s how best to govern our nation and every year since 1965 we commemorate this wisest of choices by celebrating it with the Constitution Celebrations, because it has turned out, it was the best choice they could have made for us.

Where else in the world do people have the choice of living in three countries (here, New Zealand and Australia) if they so desire? Other islands people around the world, who don’t have what we have, wish they did. I can think of Trinidad and Tobago and Rapa Nui (Easter Island), to name just a few.

The benefits of having New Zealand citizenship far outweighs the negatives as far as we’re concerned.

For all intents and purposes we already have sovereignty. We elect our own members of parliament, we make our own laws and New Zealand doesn’t ratify treaties on our behalf unless we agree to it.

Having a seat on the UN is not a priority for us. We can’t afford it and the majority of us do not have the inclination.

As a member country of the UN won’t we have to supply an army to support UN peacekeeping forces wherever there are wars? Where, pray tell, are those people going to come from?

We’re too few in number (15,000 in the Cook Islands) and we’re too precious a resource to be wasted fighting foreign wars. Ask the Fijians who have lost fathers and brothers during peacekeeping operations in the Middle East.

Any change to the status quo has to emanate from the people living within our country not from outside, after all we’re the ones who have to live with our decisions. Thank you, but no thanks to any suggestion (CI News, April 15), by Dr Evelyn Marsters in Berlin that we should change our status to full independence just so a couple of former politicians can feel good about themselves by sitting at the UN council roundtable.

As for “transnational” Cook Islands communities, they shouldn’t have a say unless they are living here.

Did, for example, the Scottish independence vote include people of Scots heritage living abroad?

No it didn’t.

Apa Tekotia/Apa Maori