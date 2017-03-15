Talk untrue

Over the last few weeks, news has been circulating in some quarters that I am one of the potential Demo candidates for the Manihiki electorate for the next general election.

I am really unhappy about this since I have never sought to stand as a candidate for any election in Manihiki, let alone want to stand for the Democratic party.

If I have disagreements and argument with anyone in my party I will deal with that within the parameters of my party.

I am a staunch CIP supporter and have worked in various capacities to support it and to make sure it will always have control of our national government. Furthermore, I have a strong dislike for party-hoppers and would give 120 per cent support to strengthen current legislation to go beyond the supply and confidence vote to show loyalty to the party and voters.

I hope this note will stop further rumour and innuendo on this matter.

Temu Okotai