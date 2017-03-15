Talk untrue

I am really unhappy about this since I have never sought to stand as a candidate for any election in Manihiki, let alone want to stand for the Democratic party.
If I have disagreements and argument with anyone in my party I will deal with that within the parameters of my party.
I am a staunch CIP supporter and have worked in various capacities to support it and to make sure it will always have control of our national government. Furthermore, I have a strong dislike for party-hoppers and would give 120 per cent support to strengthen current legislation to go beyond the supply and confidence vote to show loyalty to the party and voters.
I hope this note will stop further rumour and innuendo on this matter.
Temu Okotai