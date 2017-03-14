In support of CI rugby

To the editor of CI News and to all the rugby clubs in the Cook Islands

I am writing in support of the betterment of Cook Islands rugby and for Stan Wright as head coach of the Cook Islands rugby team.

I’ve been a long admirer of the talent that the Cook Islands have produced in the past and continue to produce in rugby.

It’s a shame that politics has once again reared its ugly head to stall the progress made by Stan Wright and Cam Kilgour who have worked tirelessly to get Cook Islands rugby to a place where the talent locally and abroad has the opportunity to showcase their skills to the world.

I just pray and hope that the people vote to put the right people in place to take Cook Islands rugby to where it deserves to be.

Yours in rugby,

Orene Aii

Former Blues and NZ 7s player