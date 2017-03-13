Sword impresses over recycling campaign

I am very impressed and excited with the drive of Jessie Sword from General Transport to address the rubbish overflow problem of cans on our beautiful island.

She is a great inspiration and the follow up of advertising is also a bonus to keep reminding us how we can all recycle tin and aluminium cans in an easy and beneficial way to all of us in the long term.

I have been putting out my cans for recycling for a long time now and taking care to wash them and have them stacked neatly separate from the plastics and glass only to find them left behind or added to the general rubbish.

Now there is an agreement with GS and T&M to collect and recycle it really does make a difference knowing it is not all in vain.

On this note I was trying to find a way to make the action more fun and appealing to everyone and so I came up with a little “jingle’’ to be sung to the “Can-Can” song like you see in the Paris theatre of Moulin Rouge. I am not sure if there is anyone out there who would like to sponsor a fun radio campaign ad or maybe the news would like to do a fun spot of filming different businesses and families singing it, but thought it is worth sending in and see if we can make it a ditty that sticks in your head, people will remember what to do every rubbish collection day.

The jingle is simple and kids will be able to sing it easily just need the background music, tempo, of the “Can-Can” while you read it out loud.

Can Cans

We can take your

Tin Cans

We can take your

Drink cans

We can take your

Al-u-min-ium cans.

We can

Re-cycle your cans

If you Can-Can

Rinse all your food cans too.

Can Cans

Coke Sprite and Fanta Cans

Cream Corn and Fish Cans

Bully Beef and Chilli cans too.

We Can

To-gether with,

You Can

Save our I-land

from all the tin

Can Cans.

If anyone likes this idea to support a fun singing dancing campaign competition please contact me, phone 51-418.

Ruth Horton