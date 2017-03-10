Basketball 3X3 team high achievers

The article announcing the Cook Islands Sports Awards failed to mention one of the highest achieving codes of 2016.

The Cook Islands Women’s Basketball (3X3) team won qualification to the FIBA 3X3 World Championship for 2016 after coming third behind New Zealand and Australia in the Oceania region in 2015.

The invitation to compete at the World Championships is extended to only 20 nations, and it was a great achievement. The team represented the Cook Islands extremely well and were very competitive. In their opening match they drew in a hotly-contested match to the eventual tournament winners.

This team, and basketball in general, receives no support and little recognition from the National Olympic Committee and the press release from CISNOC confirms that.

A global ranking of 20 out of 213 member nations is an outstanding achievement, deserving of acknowledgement, if not recognition.

Stephen Lyon

Titikaveka