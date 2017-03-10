Barking pets dog Tupapa

In Tupapa, night after night, not far past Super Brown heading to town (as well as the back road around the same area), dogs are barking continually.

Generally the reason they bark so much is because one is on heat and the others probably haven’t been taken to the animal clinic to be “fixed”.

And this is despite continual pleas from the people at Esther Honey for island residents to bring their pets in for free de-sexing.

These dogs are “owned” by people but are allowed to roam freely at night.

The barking is usually incessant and often within the vicinity of an occupied home where the occupants must be deaf or just oblivious to it all.

At night these dogs are very rarely on the properties where their “owners” reside.

Most dog owners when confronted with this scenario usually deny it with statements along the lines of, “It’s not my dog”, or “My dog never leaves the property”, which of course is nonsense if the dog is not tied up.

Believe it or not, in many countries overseas, dogs are often trained at obedience schools - what a concept! Highly unlikely to happen here, because we know better.

As has often been stated, the dog problem on this island is not actually a dog problem, it is a human one and the answer is with persuading humans to act like human beings and not hide behind arrogant excuses for not looking after their animals.

Reporting these sorts of problems is also often futile as the steps to go through are archaic to say the least and it is very difficult to trace a dogs’ owner.

Our present laws will never be adequate to address the problem.

It is up to each individual to take responsibility.

Gone to the Dogs

(Name and address supplied)