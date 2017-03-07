Thanks, Rose, for highlighting shipping issues

Thank you, Rose Brown for your timely defence of Taio Shipping, and for also highlighting the fact that our government has done as little as possible to help them over the past few years.

It was particularly good that you mentioned government’s failure to offer to regularly subsidise the company’s shipping service to both the southern and northern islands.

Instead, for reasons known only to themselves, government approved payments to Pacific Schooners Ltd, in regard to their investment in the MV Tiare Taporo. Sadly, misfortune has also befallen this venture.

In hindsight, if these same payments had been offered to Taio Shipping as a fuel subsidy, then not only would that shipping service have been improved to both the Southern and Northern Groups, but those poorly-advised investors in PSL may have saved themselves a financial headache, and would probably not invested any monies at all in such a skanky scheme.

For many investors, if “it sounds too good to be true”, then don’t be surprised if you do in fact get screwed over. Sorry, but sometimes when you don’t do your research/analysis correctly, ignore pertinent advice and your instincts, that’s what happens, and you stand to lose a bundle of money, like the PSL investors did.

Hopefully, CIP politics is not the only reason our government has ignored Taio Shipping’s financial struggles to service our Pa Enua. Any offers of a government subsidy, would have been most welcome, and put to good use servicing the islands. However, the concerns raised by opposition parliamentary leader Rose Brown regarding government’s lack of assistance to send the MV Kukupa (or at least offer to send it,) to Nassau to help with Taio Shipping’s MV Moana Nui, which had grounded itself on to the reef, are really disturbing.

Irrespective of one’s religious, political, gender or financial standing, it is always our nature as human beings to help someone when clearly outside help is needed. Obviously, Taio Shipping needed help, and our government chose not to help. It can only be hoped government’s reply isn’t, “But they didn’t ask for our help”.

Be that as it may, the onus is always on our leaders to lead, not follow...

As anyone in the Northern Group can confirm, an awful lot of commercial fishing ropes of varying lengths, net floats and electronic net line marking floats, and bits and pieces of net up to 100m in length not only wash up on to the reef, but also float in the oceans surrounding the islands, in the same waters where our guys go trolling just off shore. There was a similar situation here on Rarotonga a few months ago, where they hauled in a huge commercial fishing net that was studied by MMR.

Definitely, if your boat or ship’s propeller has an encounter with this debris, then like Taio Shipping’s MV Moana Nui, you are history, to put it politely.

And if they’ve had similar issues with MVs Maungaroa II and Lady Moana, then really that just confirms there’s an awful lot of debris in our moana, and it is truly problematic. How to fix the moana debris issue is not only a headache for the Cook Islands, but is a global quandary of stupendous proportions, and one which will probably never be resolved.

All the issues that Rose Brown raised were valid and relevant. Yes, when are all the Northern Group MPs going to demand that our government improves shipping to the North? Start with backing Taio Shipping and offer them fuel subsidies, and don’t be shy to offer them a short term loan as was offered to PSL.

After all, the latter’s days appear to be at an end. And as the late Albert Henry once most wisely stated,”No-one in the tribe must be left out.”

Like us, he also knew, we are one people.

Ka Kite e Kia Manuia.

Papa Williams.

(Name and address supplied)