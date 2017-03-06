Attempt to unseat Nicholas seems a bit rich

Perhaps another view of the Albert Nicholas decision is that the court may have thought there was a certain hypocrisy to apply for a ruling that the minister should vacate his seat by a coalition opposition led by Rose Brown who won her seat as a CIP member.

A case of sauce for the goose but not for the gander?

In my view they are both party-hoppers and both ought to vacate their seat. I think very few of the current politicians have any credibility apart from say Finance minister Mark Brown, MP Aunty Mau and Agriculture minister Turepu.

They appear to be authentic and to do the best they can within their individual spheres. Perhaps we could add to the list the new MP in Araura Enua who is a traditional leader and former island councillor there. He seems to be a person who inspires a certain confidence.

Realist

(Name and address supplied)