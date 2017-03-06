Court judgement leaves room for debate

The outcome of the Demos’ case against Albert Nicholas might have come a bit of a shock for the party. 17030506

The front page news in CI News on Friday, March 3, will cause quite a stir down at Demo headquarters.

To me, the High Court decision in relation to the shenanigans by the Demo party at Parliament was as expected. However, it did seem they had a good case re Albert Nicholas.

After the headline, I assumed the court had decided that the anti-party hopping amendment was unconstitutional or some such similar explanation based on lofty legal principles.

To my great surprise, the explanation (in the news report) is that in their view: to second a motion is not to support a motion, it is just routine or words to that effect. Perhaps the news report missed out some points but if it is an accurate précis of the judgment, I believe it is rather odd.

While recognising that parliament has special procedures and conventions, the Iti Tangata at a village meeting would say that when someone seconds a motion, that person is in support or in favour of that motion. Anyway, that is the usual everyday interpretation of such an action.

Apparently not in the view of the court. Hmm, next time there is a village meeting or similar, the chairman had better ask anyone who seconds a motion whether in fact they support or whether in fact they are merely trying to move the meeting to a conclusion.

Flabbergasted

(Name and address supplied)