Up to landowners to address issues

Teava correctly pointed out that the land issue here is a very sensitive one.

However, I believe the landowners need to address the issues before any politician can intervene. Perhaps mediation by, or consultation with, the Ui Ariki and the Koutu Nui along with each Matakeinanga to arrive at an amicable consensus that will set a new platform to be presented to the politicians as a basis to change any land laws if necessary, would be one avenue to address this issue.

Currently, the legal status is, we are not landowners until we have succeeded to our deceased parent. Yet, Maori custom says we are landowners by birth. Therefore, Teava’s comment that Cook Islanders living abroad be branded as “foreigners” is incorrect in my eyes. A Cook Islander is a Cook Islander if born of Cook Islands parents. This is another sensitive issue that could perhaps also be discussed and a way to overcome this, could be sourced through this mediation process. As Cook Islanders, we are all landowners.

Maybe at a round table, thoughts can be debated as to how we can help people who over-extend themselves financially and are forced by their lending institution into mortgagee sales. I believe this is how we lose land to “foreigners”, as Teava pointed out. The families do not have the means to recover the debt incurred, which allows a non-landowner to purchase the property. The laws have not been set up to protect a certain nationality only. The laws were put in place to protect us, the Cook Islands people. It may be time to revisit these laws and make them more applicable to the 21st century.

With progress in this country, job opportunities have arrived allowing our local people to choose between farming their lands which was the way in the past, to being employed. Agriculture as a primary occupation has been chosen by a few people only in this country. A minority group of which Teava is a part of.

Again, land comes into play for this occupation and again, a point that should be raised with the matakeinanga first. I sympathise with Teava that he is experiencing land issues when land is the basis of his occupation, but I don’t believe that a politician has the right to tell a landowner who should and should not occupy their land. This is for the landowner to decide.

I agree that we should look at ways to ensure that we don’t lose the lands that we were freely gifted. Our land has always bound us together but in some cases, it has also caused a rift in tribes. We need to be careful that these rifts do not spell the end of a once friendly and peace-loving people.

Our land has become an easily accessible commodity because we have used it to over-extend ourselves which has allowed a non-Cook Islander to own what used to be ours. If we continue on this path, then in a very short time, there will be no Cook Islands to speak of.

I thank Teava Iro for bringing light to this issue and hope that every true Cook Islander takes heed.

Selina Napa

MP for Teimurimotia