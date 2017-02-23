Lagoon fix needed now!

The article in Thursday’s paper provided by Florence Syme-Buchanan that included comments from Minister Brown and Minister McCully, suggests that reducing the pressure on Muri Lagoon is high priority for the future.

This is great news, but more immediate steps should see reticulated effluent taken from the area that extends from Aroko to Tikioki, in the first instance.

Less talk, more action is what is required here. I spoke with a group of consultants this week, who many are aware are looking at a short term solution. Bring it on now, not in four years’ time.

We all need to understand that every new septic tank system, (funded mostly by NZAid), that has been installed over the past few years, along with the majority of the commercial property systems, deliver the same secondary treated effluent that contains nitrates and phosphates to the ground system.

The new sanitation laws require secondary treatment plus a far more extensive “dripping” system. Many commercial properties have been unable to implement the dripping system required due to the restricted amount of land that is available. These are some of the so called “non-compliant” properties.

Regardless, the delivery of all this secondary treated effluent to the ground (by way of new dripper systems or older irrigated means) is not completely absorbed in the Muri area due to the high porosity of coral sands upon which the area is built.

So in reality, every system - private or commercial, new or otherwise, has its secondary treated effluent end up in the water table and then into the lagoon.

Commercial properties would support and I am sure would also fund, rising mains/pumps to have effluent delivered from their properties to a common reticulation system and where appropriate, could pick up the smaller adjacent residential loads. This cannot happen soon enough.

Let’s not talk about legislation to close down properties. A more proactive approach would be to fund an immediate system from Tikioki to Aroko ( that would fit in with any future system ) so we can remove all secondary treated wastewater from this area and yes drop it over the reef. Plans and investigations, plus reports for this were looked at and developed in the late 1980s.

Des Eggelton