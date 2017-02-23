Bishop’s call to support gun control

I write in support of the call by our deputy prime minister and Police minister, Teariki Heather and our Police Commissioner, Maara Tetava for better gun control in our tiny paradise island nation of the Cook Islands.

We certainly are not blind, deaf or ignorant to the calls from social media and the huge outcry from multitudes of people in many countries around the world, regarding the abuse and misuse of guns, and other weapons. Some countries at first thought guns were necessary for the protection of their own people against invading foreign enemies. Very sadly however, this has turned into a proliferation of weapons that harm, injure and kill their own people. The innocent, too are falling prey to those un-called for and inhumane attacks.

Our October 2016 gun-related fatalities involving three of our young Cook Islands sons and daughters would not have happened if one of those involved hadn’t had an unregistered gun hidden away in a container, together with ammunition.

Who was responsible for the security and control of our main airport and sea port while all these guns were coming into the country?

How have 3,000 firearms escaped the eyes of those in authority?

Where are our custom officers? Does the fact that there are so many guns out there mean that much of the cargo from ships and planes is not properly checked? And what about the yachts and fishing boats that make short stops here?

Let us address our concerns in the first instance to those employed for the security of all our ports both on Rarotonga and all the outer islands. This is the most dangerous item that should not be allowed in anybody’s possession but our police for defence and protection only.

The Prince of Peace, our Almighty God of Creation and Master of the universe the Lord Jesus Christ considered a sword dangerous by rebuking one of his disciples who at Christ’s arrest took a sword to attack one of the high priest’s servants.

Jesus said, “Put your sword away; he who takes the sword will die by the sword” (Matthew 26:52). How much worse is a loaded gun that in just a split second’s accidental pull of the trigger can kill an innocent child, a family member or any innocent person?

That innocent person could be you, me or anybody. True to our Master Jesus Christ’s warning, look around our tiny little world and beautiful planet earth. Watch and see how almost all countries and peoples with free and easy access to guns are suffering as a consequence, with easy access to firearms taking huge tolls on their own people, shooting and killing one another.

I appeal to all who are illegally in possession of unlicensed guns or any form of weapon or armament, to please turn them in, have it checked and licenced by the police. If the statistics regarding guns in our country are correct, I think there must be lions, tigers, crocodiles, snakes, ISIS members and others hiding in our jungles. The only explanation I can think of is that fear of these hidden dangers has prompted people to smuggle guns into the Cook Islands for their own personal defence!

Are we missing out on something here? If guns are being used to kill wild pigs, goats, dogs, bats, centipedes, wasps or cockroaches, maybe it’s time we revived our vainetini of the 1960s who didn’t need to use guns, but chased and caught wandering and wild pigs, goats and cows and put them in fenced off areas in our villages so that people had to pay a fee to claim ownership.

Uncontrolled anger, fury and violent behaviour knows no boundary but can instantly trigger greater harm and danger.

The author of the Good Book, Jesus Christ said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let them be afraid” (John 14:27).

Better to play safe now than be regretful later.

Bishop Tutai Pere