When it comes to choosing a party to stand for why bother with the same old same old? How do you go from being a strong critic of one party to being keen to stand and represent them?

Is it a case of, if you can’t beat them, join them?

The rumours have been rife for some time regarding Mata Atua McNair which again begs the question, why?

It’s not like the party will give either of these ladies a look-in on a policy portfolio because after all this is a male dominated party who never recognised Rose Brown for two years.

In true spirit of women, they probably think they can change the men once they are in parliament. This is a popular cry from many new recruits into politics, who of course only find themselves on the treadmill and the gravy train and nothing changing, it seems to me, except their mind and their morals.

If Henderson and McNair want to make a difference in our political circus, why don’t they form a different party, one free from the old cronies who sit there solid as stone in both the CIP and Demo parties.

Give the country some new blood and some new perspective. Shake it up, don’t settle for the easy street.

Party Pooper

(Name and address supplied)