Flooding problems won’t go away

Living in Titikaveka gives you options on which way to drive to town. six of one half a dozen of the other. so after all this rain in such a short time you know not to drive through Muri, because it always floods and is a muddy mess.

Sometimes though, for entertainment I drive via Muri and through the Aroko area to see how much of a mess there is just past the Aroko Bungalows, where a stream hurtles down a steep incline to the culvert under the road and comes smashing into a concrete wall where it is expected to then turn right along the roadside and make another left towards the lagoon. That’s all because someone decided it would be a good idea to put their house there.

How this person ever got resource consent is beyond me, but every time it rains floods and sends masses of mud their way and machines are brought in to fix it. Who pays for this I wonder? Residents in the Muri area can’t get anyone to fix the roads there which are used by thousands of tourists every day, but one man who has quite obviously created the problem gets help immediately.

As you drive towards town from Muri you cross two or three other streams flowing into culverts under the same road and there are no problems because they are not blocked on the other side. They flow freely, as they are wont to do, straight towards the lagoon.

Meanwhile, this patch of road has created delays and flooding and mud for Africa every time it rains for years, and no-one has moved to rectify the problem, which I believe is mainly because of the house.

I did see an attempt to build a concrete wall or dam of sorts at the top of the drive with the help of heavy machinery and I wonder who paid for that?

I certainly hope it is not the taxpayers, who are constantly asking for the roads to be repaired all around the island.

Mud Wader

