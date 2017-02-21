McNair takes umbrage at run-off report

One could never accuse your reporter, Flo Buchanan, of being greatly interested in objectivity as a reporter.

She practices the old art of “advocacy journalism.” In this case her cause is to prevent the Demo member in Ngatangiia facing a strong CIP candidate who could beat him.

We know, because she admitted it at a meeting last week, that my opponent tipped off her friend Flo to the “party rules” issues which Flo has now graciously turned into page one news along with a perfectly positioned photo.

As well as aiding my opponent, a proven election loser, the story tries to embarrass the CIP in airing what she casts as dirty laundry in public. I exercised my perfect right not to comment because I was well aware of what Flo had in mind. A “hatchet job,” as reporters call them.

The story also attempts to undermine my credibility by casting doubt on my loyalty to the CIP, because of a very short lived interest in learning what the Demos had to say, and in daring to write letters critical of particular actions and policies of particular politicians, on both sides of parliament. My views on these issues have nothing to do with party loyalty.

It’s my opinion we need more plain spoken views on how we are governed, not less.

Flo may not be aware that my grandfather, Pam Tim, was a founder of the CIP along with Albert Henry and others in the 1960’s when I grew up in the family house at Avatiu and they all met there. My mother Keu Mitchell still lives in the family house and remains a life-long CIP stalwart. My great grandfather, Tita, was one of three representatives from Rarotonga appointed by the British to the ﬁrst parliament held in the Cook Islands in I900.

My interest in becoming a CIP member of parliament follows naturally in the footsteps of a long family history of involvement in government. I suppose I might take it as a compliment to my chances that the Demo opposition to my standing is so well and ruthlessly organised so early, before an election has even been called.

Mata-Atua McNair

Ngatangiia

Flo Syme Buchanan replies: Sending three emails, making numerous (unanswered) phone calls and sending a text to David McNair over a period of a week and a half, giving aspiring Ngatangiia CIP candidate Mata McNair the opportunity to comment and provide a photograph was more than fair. I did not attend any meeting last week and talk politics or CIP party rules.

The positioning of my articles and photos is not my call and never has been. It is the editor’s decision and one which I have never had any input whatsoever. Mata McNair could have simply responded to my questions which would have been included in the article – rather than retrospectively burst into print making silly accusations.

No-one is questioning the pedigree CIP background of Mata McNair’s family. Rather it is the CIP themselves who have questioned McNair’s eligibility to contest the nomination run-off under the party constitution. I didn’t make up the quote by CIP secretary general Nooroa Roi that in his view, McNair “hasn’t been supporting (the CIP) for more than five years.”

If you aspire to stand for public office, expect that the media will have valid questions to ask you. If you decline to answer those questions, that’s your call. But to then turn around and claim you have been the victim of unfair publicity is unjustified, when you were given every chance.

Florence Syme-Buchanan, Freelance Journalist, Manava Media