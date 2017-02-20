What a deal for the EU!

A mere $8 million for four years for a total of 28 000 tonnes of fish. It works out the EU will pay us $286 per tonne a month or 0.28c a kilo for our tuna, while we who own the fish, live next to the fish and eat the fish, pay $25 a kilo.

What person with half a brain can’t see that this is an amazing deal for them! It’s just a pity two men with what to me appears to be half a brain between them, could not work out how stupid it makes the Cook Islands look.

They are saying, “Hey world, we would rather buy a can of processed beef for $3.00 than eat fresh fish from our waters. Take it, we don’t want it.

Some people don’t know what they got till it’s gone, and some of us can’t wait until both Ponia and Puna are gone from making any further silly decisions like this one.

Count the Numbers

(Name and address supplied