Mainland China partners for CDP communities

The Merchant of Paradise (MOP) article headed, “Awareness campaign ends with MOP happy” in CI News on February 11, seems to have brought clarity to the comprehensive development project (CDP) for many readers.

That’s if the feedback and support for the project is anything to go by. Most pleasing is the surge of support for project funding under the One China Policy (OCP) aid platform, with some readers even pointing to US president Donald Trump now supporting OCP after rejecting it earlier, as validating their support for OCP.

While MOP had decided not to publicise the project further, there appears to be some reservations about Chinese investors’ involvement in the light of emerging problems with Chinese businesses in Samoa, compelling me to write and address this matter.

It is my understanding that investors currently engaging in business in Samoa are private sector developers from around the globe who fund their own developments and operate their businesses for self-enrichment, in much the same way as foreign and local investors engaging in business in the Cook Islands now. It should be noted that such investors have no place in the matrix of CDP developments, but of course they can feed off the matrix like everyone else in our private sector.

The Chinese investors who will actually partner our local communities on the 12 islands to be developed and share ownership of the matrix of CDP developments will come out of mainland China, and they will be vetted by China’s Ministry of Finance to ensure they are suitable for a project funded under the OCP aid platform. MOP has two groups of mainland China investors that have indicated interest in the project and they already know it is China’s call as to who should be our partners.

May I just add that there is a significant difference in culture between mainland Chinese investors who develop for the prosperity of all and strive to get to the top 100 of their nation’s taxpayers to gain recognition on productivity, and global Chinese investors who develop for self-interest and avoid paying tax wherever possible, in much the same way as our private sector.

This goes against the core principles of MOP’s community sector CDP project.

