Shedding light on deportation issue

There seems to a certain level of hysteria about the deportation from the Cook Islands (whether voluntary or involuntary) of a certain person. Let’s have some perspective on the matter.

All countries have the right to decide who may or may not be a resident and Cook Islands is no exception.

In Australia it is quite harsh. Take for example, a recent case in Australia where a New Zealand man was deported at short notice by immigration authorities. According to the news report, the deportee had lived in Australia most of his life, was in a relationship and had fathered several children with his Australian partner.

However, the fact was that he had served a sentence for armed robbery and that sealed his fate. Another case from several years ago, also from Australia was particularly sad. It involved a man with a history of petty crimes and unstable behaviour who was deported to his country of origin (I think it was Serbia).

This was despite his not speaking the language and not knowing a soul there. There was a public outcry and television coverage showed him in Serbia living rough on the streets. The authorities were unmoved.

So back to our home-grown version: According to cross examination in the appeal case re Teina Bishop, it appears that Mark Franklin does not have a licence to practice as a private investigator here in the Cook Islands.

The appeal judges would not allow the prosecutors to further question him on that point, but it is clear that Franklin is pursuing work that he is not entitled to do. And as with the first Australian example, just because he is in a relationship with someone here is no impediment to his having to leave.

My understanding is that he has a minor conviction of some sort that would not have helped his case.

As for the “repercussions” comment, perhaps it was a statement of the obvious.

The authorities may have been persuaded to turn a blind eye (for whatever reason) when they were unaware of his low profile investigations, but once it was out in the open, by means of a high profile trial and appeal, his fate was sealed.

The Principal Immigration Officer is just doing her job by acting according to the law.

