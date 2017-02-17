Criticism ignores important points

Pacifi c Schooners company director Garth Broadhead (holding fl ag) aboard Tiare Taporo, in Canada, before the vessel was brought to the Cook Islands. PSL has been the centre of continuing criticisms of the government, which advanced the company $200,000. The money was later repaid.. 12062614

Thanks to the smoke signaller who came up with some interesting comments regarding my criticism of government selecting Austrailian Denis McDermott, to head the Commission of Inquiry into 2016’s shooting incident.

If you read my letter in its entirety, you would know that I expressed concern about a number of serious issues, not just McDermott’s selection.

Your comment didn’t include any constructive reasoning to counter my raised concerns and you criticised from the safety of anonymity.

If you want to give credibility to your comments, please let me know why my concerns are without merit. While you are at it, pluck the courage to put your name to your comments so we fellow “rocket scientists” all know who we are.

Be courageous, don’t be afraid of scrutiny by your fellow countrymen, as collectively, we all moderate the “rights and wrongs” within our society’s socio-economic and political structures. We all share the democratic right to make informed criticism, both for and against the CIP government. Or do you fear ridicule, because you may perhaps lack the skillsets to reply constructively to the concerns I raised?

I love this beautiful and democratic Cook Islands. We live in a country which allows us the privilege of holding our government accountable for acts of corruption and misgovernment. Your comments imply that not only do you support the government, you’re also okay with the seemingly dictatorial manner by which we are being misgoverned!

I believe you are in a minority, and perhaps you should take your own advice: Go abroad to a corrupt country with its own dictator, while the rest of us continue to embrace and fight the good fight for a better and more democratic Cook Islands!

For your benefit, here is a recap of the concerns expressed in my letter:

We are New Zealand citizens, not Australian citizens, with a historic, close and supportive relationship between our two countries. So we would expect the highly-regarded New Zealand Police Force to head and assist this Commission of Inquiry. Unless, that is, our government is insinuating they lack the competency and skillsets required for this task.

No disrespect at all to McDermott or our fellow Aussie brethren, but even they wouldn’t tolerate a Kiwi heading an Australian inquiry. It would be an insult to their pride, too.

Isn’t this a commonsense expectation and understanding we would all automatically contemplate?

No disrespect to retired former Cook Islands Police Commissioner Tevai Matapo who was also selected by our government to work with Mr McDermott, but to me, his selection is a conflict of interest due to Matapo’s previous employment as a civil servant.

As a result of that conflict, I have serious concerns as to how impartial and independent any report may be.

Essentially, the Cook Islands government will be under investigation, and in my opinion, it must be independent of any government involvement, influence and interference, and should display absolute impartiality.

Thus, it is foolhardy for the Office of the Prime Minister (otherwise known as the government), to manage the inquiry, due to their possible culpability.

The potential dynamics involved in government’s decision to pursue this plan of theirs are interesting, considering the probable advice I believe they would have received from their advisors not to proceed.

It is our democratic right to not only scrutinise government’s actions, but also to express those valid concerns through the media, so our people can consider the value and the merits of these concerns, and make more informed decisions as to whether we agree or disagree with them.

By raising these issues in the public forum, I hope and trust that some degree of change will occur, supported by our people.

All of the points I have set out are why I conscientiously “whack the government”, because I care for us as citizens of our beautiful, Cook Islands, this place we call home.

I have no problem with those who disagree with what I write, after all it’s your democratic right to do so. But please, do explain your counter-arguments...

You may disagree with my criticism of government, but please look at the bigger picture and put everything into its proper context: Our government and cabinet ministers, have also been accused of alleged corrupt actions, committed with intent. These allegations are well known, well-documented and have been well aired in the media over the years.

Examples include election bribery as determined by the Court of Appeal and taxpayers’ monies paid out to the connections of Pacific Schooners Ltd. Then there is the money paid out to some Manihiki landowners for their solar power plant land; conflict of interest issues levelled at a cabinet minister for awarding his own company government work contracts, the debate as to whether the “tax amnesty” fiasco is legal, or whether it was initiated to specifically assist those supportive of government to the detriment most law-abiding taxpayers, who obeyed the law by paying their taxes on time. As well as that, there have been allegations of financial irregularities and/or mismanagement of public monies, by another key cabinet minister.

And then, as we read in CI News on February 17, there is government’s latest faux pas - its treatment of New Zealand citizen Mark Franklin.

It is obvious that Franklin’s transgression was at the lower level of drug criminality, and he served his time.

Having done that, not only does Franklin start off with a clean slate but he and others who have fulfilled the terms of their incarceration, also have had their voting privileges restored to them

Restoring your democratic right to vote signifies society’s acceptance that you’ve been rehabilitated.

So, while the judiciary would be satisfied with Franklin’ having “done his time”, Immigration (otherwise known as the government), appear to be displaying vindictiveness. Why?

Is this move politically motivated, as some suggest? What are the repercussions in New Zealand for Cook Islanders, as a result?

Will there be a backlash? Clearly, this is just another example of government’s continued abuse of power, which is the reason why I am proactive in my criticism of them.

For as the saying goes, “All it takes for evil to flourish, is for good men to do nothing”. Not if I can help it!

I am glad to say there are many people, who readily agree with me. And with that level of support, maybe there’s still real hope for our future.

Papa Williams