Maggie: ‘Call parliament or resign’

George Maggie says he doesn’t need to cut hedges and trees, but he likes to help the people in his constituency. 17021509

Once again I bring an important matter to the attention of the public. I want to voice my concern at the lack of sitting of parliament.

Since July last year, we have had only one sitting of parliament.

That’s disgraceful and government should either call parliament or resign. I represent Tupapa Maraerenga and yet the voicing of their views and concerns has been denied in parliament.

Cutting trees and hedges is not my job - I keep doing it to make my people happy.

I am being denied the right to speak out on their behalf in parliament. That right to speak is why my people voted me in, but this nonsense of no parliament is wrong in my view, and I am ashamed that I am being paid $50,000 a year to be a MP at for really doing nothing. Meanwhile, some of my MP friends from CIP travel, celebrate at functions and goodness knows what else to justify their salary at the taxpayer’s expense.

I know I am working for my pay. I even support many of my constituents who are struggling financially because of this government’s poor handling of our country’s finances.

If they’re not going to call parliament, then the salaries of all MPs and ministers should be cut and should only be paid when they go to parliament.

I’m OK, I’m used to surviving on $10,000 or less. But as for them, well I don’t think they would be able to survive, especially the cabinet ministers.

This talk about parliament sitting next month is rubbish. We all know the prime minister is playing his game and will delay the sitting until he knows he has the numbers. Of course they don’t want to see salary cuts because it will affect their lifestyles. And they cannot do without their government perks. So it’s time to speak out and let people know this is wrong. Wake up people and demand a response from your MP, especially those from the government side who are reaping all the benefits without doing anything.

I say front up or get out. That’s my message to the PM and his bunch of hopeless yes men!

George (Maggie) Angene