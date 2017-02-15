Drink-driving policy murky

Having her car confi scated after being breathalyser tested at less than half the legal limit has angered a letter-writer. 17021427

Did you know that we have a zero tolerance policy for drink-driving in the Cook Islands?

I was shocked when the police confiscated my car over the weekend recently, even though my breathalyser test result was less-than-half the legal limit at 170mg (the CI legal limit is 400mg and in New Zealand it is 250mg).

Apparently it is police policy to confiscate the cars of drivers under the 400mg limit. I’ve searched online for this policy and even read the Transport Act but I can not find any literature relating to a zero-tolerance stance.

Where has this been advertised? Is there a campaign I missed because the officers are speaking to drivers as if we should know?

I was very co-operative and polite, despite the abrupt demeanour of the female officer who lacked the patience to clearly explain how to use their breathalyser device (which differs from the standard devices you speak into in New Zealand and Australia).

The whole situation was embarrassing, but what is worse is the police are quite happy to make a woman driver (driving well under the legal limit), walk home by herself in the middle of the night, only one week after a stabbing, club brawls and several sex attacks on the island!

I live on the opposite side of the island and their inability to see the potential risks they were putting me in was disheartening.

I support the drive to clamp down on intoxicated drivers, but in this instance the police put an innocent citizen at risk, by implementing a badly-communicated policy.

How can we abide by a policy if we have no idea it exists!

Disappointed

(Name and address supplied)