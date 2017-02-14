Story sheds new light on waterfalls road incident

I want to commend Florence Syme-Buchannan on her article about the Wigmores Waterfall Road and the incident involving the two tourists.

When I read the first story, I thought it racist in terms of the perception of the tourists and the caricature of “angry, screaming, waving machete, etc.”

I imagined that the man had been feeding his pigs and happened to have a machete. If the sign said no-one could enter because of road repairs and there were trucks in the way, it is surprising that the two tourists continued.

After reading the article, I felt bad for John Trego. He was simply doing his job.

While I don’t think there should be a charge for the waterfall road, I do have respect for those taking the time to maintain the area.

Now that the road is being fixed, hopefully the landowners can sell nu and find other ways of paying for maintenance.

Hopefully, Trego can go back to feeding the pigs and maintaining the area without people overreacting to him doing his job.

Every story has two sides. While I do not know Trego personally, I hope he knows that there are many who respect the work he does.

The larger issue raised by Wigmores Waterfall road is that while government has put a lot of emphasis on growing tourism, it has not put enough money in maintaining infrastructure to keep up with tourism.

The government has put tourism in front of providing basic social services and care for its own people, particularly in terms of health, education, and infrastructure.

As my uncle said, “We need to clean up Muri lagoon, look after the roads and look after the place and people because we want to do it for ourselves.

Once we clean up and look after the place for ourselves and locals are happy, tourists will naturally want to come and enjoy the beauty with us.”

Dr Amelia Rachel Hokule’a Borofsky