Fee imposed to pay for road maintenance

There has been a certain amount of negative press with regard to the fee imposed to use the road up to the Papua waterfall (aka Wigmores waterfall).

Perhaps the public need to know that the land belongs solely to Pa Ariki as enua Ariki taoanga (it is not Crown land).

Apparently Pa Marie made that decision because she was disappointed at the shocking state of the road leading up to the waterfall.

The Ariki was disappointed that successive governments have neglected the road to the falls while at the same time promoting the falls as a tourist attraction.

She did not mind the public enjoying the use of the road and of the waterfall (both of which lie on her land), as long as it was kept in good repair.

That has not been the case, and the road is in a shocking state and the area around the falls is often in a mess. Basically people were trampling on her generosity at allowing public use of her land. Who is supposed to pay for the upkeep when it is the public using it?

Pa is no shrinking violet so no doubt she would have made many requests that the road be repaired for the sake of the public but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

With that lack of cooperation, she then exercised her rights as the sole landowner of the enua Ariki taoanga and decided to charge a toll for access to her land (perhaps to assist with the upkeep of the area, as I doubt the fee would raise enough cash to repair the road).

Incidentally, people overseas routinely charge a fee to visit their private gardens or historic houses to assist with the maintenance. I would suggest that this is no different.

Realist

(Name and address supplied)