Another side of Papua road story

There are always two sides to the story and as one mama said, there are many landowners up in the Papua road area and no-one seems to know where the money is going.

If you want to charge for the waterfall, then sit at the waterfall with your toll barrier.

There are many landowners along all of the water intake roads and they are being used by commercial users, buggies and quads, tourists and locals. But no-one else charges to use these roads.

Pa Ariki is the paramount chief and surely must have made a lot of money from leases to the old Sheraton and all the other activities. But not once did we see any of that money go into upgrading the road or planting nice plants or stopping the eyesore of graffiti on the walls of the old Sheraton building.

There was no public notice in the papers announcing public road work on the road and that access would be blocked. Infrastructure should have done this. What has Albert Nicholas discovered in his new role as minister?

What does he propose we should all do? If there is an official road upgrading going on it should be better sign posted with cones and official people holding “stop-go” signs.

A hand-painted sign in English that was grammatically wrong (“Road is close”) until very recently told the public the road was “nearby”, indicating they were on the right track.

It did not say it was closed.

Get it Right

(Name and address supplied)