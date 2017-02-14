ICI needs to inform us

I see from a story in Monday’s paper the Papua waterfall road sign has been re-written and spelt correctly this time.

However, if this is an official closure due to Infrastructure Cook Islands working on the road, there should be a public notice in the paper and an email to all tourism operators to let them know this.

Previously the road had signs saying that it was free to walk to the waterfall, and that it cost $2 for cyclists, $5.00 for cars - and a different price for locals.

If the waterfall is no longer accessible, more needs to be done to inform us on an official level. IF Infrastructure Cook Islands is fixing the road, it is being paid by taxpayers’ money. So why does anyone have to pay to go up there?

We Need to Know

(Name and address supplied)