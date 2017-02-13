Leaders let someone else take the flak

So when the going gets tough, the PM and DPM appoint a temporary minister to take the flak and to go into battle when it should be them leading the way.

The newly appointed acting minister for Infrastructure Albert Nicholas is sent in to face the machete-wielding man at the waterfall dispute.

Is it because Teariki Heather is under investigation he doesn’t or can’t investigate? Is it because Heather is one of the landowners in the dispute and sent the man there in the first place? Or is it he is just plain scared?

Leading from the front Henry Puna does exactly the same. He sends in Ponia to sign/initial the dodgy purse seine papers, then he ducks in under the cover of night and corruption to sign the papers after losing the majority government seat and before the court case to sign the papers when he knew all the public outcry was against it. Then slips out of the country and appoints Mark Brown as acting Fisheries minister to answer the questions.

Are these the type of spineless men we want in parliament leading our country?

Give them a soft chair and a cafe style conference to attend they are there in a flash, give them a triple shooting, flooded pot holed roads, stabbings and a machete man and they are hiding behind the skirts of someone else.

Stand Up